SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ghost has revealed details of its upcoming RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. Their tour includes a stop in Syracuse at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The concert is set for Friday, August 18, 2023.

Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world’s most esteemed and celebrated creative forces. Accumulating well over a billion streams, the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock band continues to bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live shows to ever-growing and increasingly impassioned crowds.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale and artist presale on Tuesday, February 14.

Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.