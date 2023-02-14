SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re still in need to find a special treat for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck!

Sweet on Chocolate in Syracuse’s Armory Square District has been preparing for the annual day of love all week. The phones have been ringing off the hook!

“It is our second busiest holiday but it is just jam packed into about one week. The day before Valentine’s Day itself is just where a bulk of that comes from so it’s just monstrous.” ADAM MAZZONI, OWNER, SWEET ON CHOCOLATE

Many orders have already been placed, but the Sweet on Chocolate team is all hands on deck Tuesday for those customers in a bit of a crunch, searching for a sweet treat for their Valentine.

On Monday, the chocolate shop had almost 300 transactions. Mazzoni is hoping the same for Valentine’s Day!

“We make a lot of chocolate. We really have a solid inventory.” Adam Mazzoni, Owner, Sweet on Chocolate

A big Valentine’s Day seller at Sweet on Chocolate is the fresh dipped fruit. Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and even pomegranates are covered in decadent chocolate.

The best part for Mazzoni is being able to share his love for chocolate with you.

“This is why I love this business and why I’m in this kind of service industry,” Mazzoni explained. “I love making people happy with an edible product that I made with my own care and my own hands.”

Sweet on Chocolate is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The shop is closed the day after, on Wednesday, February 15.