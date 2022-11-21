SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport.

Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while.

“This is a library but you get to keep the books, we’re not expecting you to return them you don’t need a library card to use these materials,” said Zabriskie.

The library is located on the second floor near TSA, and Zabriskie is encouraging passengers to check it out.

“I myself get anxious in the airport, and I myself get anxious at security and my kids get anxious when they travel, and this is a way reading together as a family is a great comfort for both the parents and the children,” Zabriskie said.

Marketing and Communications for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Matt Szwejbka, says they want their travelers to get the best experience.

“If there’s any way that we as the airport authority can enhance the customer experience for families traveling with little ones, we are obviously going to take it,” Szwejbka said.