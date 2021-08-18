Syracuse Airport celebrates nonstop flight to Dallas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday marked the first nonstop American Airlines flight from Syracuse to Dallas out of Hancock International Airport.

🥳What a fun time celebrating the inaugural flight of @AmericanAir's daily, nonstop #SYR to @DFWAirport service this morning! Passengers (& crew!) enjoyed cake, cupcakes, festive balloons, & a water cannon salute! ✈️💯🎉🧁🎂

📜Press release: https://t.co/aMo0E4ySjf pic.twitter.com/qITJKRkmiJ — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) August 18, 2021

Passengers and crew members were thrown a party at Gate 9. The flight was given a ceremonial water cannon salute by the airport’s rescue and firefighting team (ARFF).

“From business-centric destinations to leisure hot spots, Central New Yorkers will benefit greatly from this newly announced route to DFW,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We know this has been a huge priority for our business community members, and leisure-seekers will benefit from increased connectivity to some of the more popular destinations west of the Mississippi River.”

Initial estimates place the economic impact of this new service to the Central New York Region at $16 million per year.

To more learn about airport’s 27 nonstop destinations, you can visit Hancock International’s Destinations Page.