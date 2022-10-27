Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Halloween Safety Night will be held at the American Legion Valley Post on October 31, for all to enjoy!

From 5-8 p.m., the event will be held at the Legion Post located at 110 Academy Street in Syracuse.

On Halloween night, children, parents, chaperones, and even vampires or zombies are welcome to come to the Legion for snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks. Guests can also use the bathrooms in between trick-or-treating.

There will be a candy-checking location where parents or chaperones can have their child’s candy checked for dangerous substances.

Brochures and literature about dangerous drugs that are disguised as candy will be available at the event, as well.

The event is co-sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and the Neighborhood Watch Groups of Syracuse. The Legion also welcomes police, fire, and EMS workers to stop in.