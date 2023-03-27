SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council voted Monday to demolish the old Syracuse Developmental Center.

Once vacant, the site will be one of the largest pieces of developable real estate within city limits.

Eric Ennis, the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Business Development, tells NewsChannel 9 that demolition will begin in 2024, but the demolition contractor will be selected in 2023.

The work will be reimbursed by the State of New York.

It’s been four years since the City of Syracuse seized the tax delinquent property.

It’s been more than a year since plans were released the convert the site into a technology hub with housing.