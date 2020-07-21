Alex Barre-Boulet looks to prove himself with Tampa Bay Lightning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Alex Barre-Boulet is still waiting for his NHL chance. The Syracuse Crunch forward could get it as apart of the NHL restart.

Barre-Boulet is one of eight Crunch players that are “Black Aces” for the parent club Tampa Bay Lightning. He is joined by forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith, Alex Volkov and Luke Witkowski, along with defenseman Cal Foote, and goaltenders Spencer Martin and Scott Wedgewood.

The group has practiced together and with the rest of the team in scrimmages.

Barre-Boulet signed with Toronto as a free agent in 2018 and has excelled in the AHL. He was named the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2019. In two years in Syracuse, he has 124 points(61 goals, 63 assists) in 134 games.

The Lightning will be in Toronto as a part of the NHL’s hub cities. Tampa Bay plays an exhibition against Florida on July 29th before opening the expanded playoffs against Washington on August 3rd.