Alex Barre-Boulet looks to prove himself with Tampa Bay Lightning

Syracuse Crunch
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Alex Barre-Boulet is still waiting for his NHL chance. The Syracuse Crunch forward could get it as apart of the NHL restart.

Barre-Boulet is one of eight Crunch players that are “Black Aces” for the parent club Tampa Bay Lightning. He is joined by forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith, Alex Volkov and Luke Witkowski, along with defenseman Cal Foote, and goaltenders Spencer Martin and Scott Wedgewood.

The group has practiced together and with the rest of the team in scrimmages.

Barre-Boulet signed with Toronto as a free agent in 2018 and has excelled in the AHL. He was named the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2019. In two years in Syracuse, he has 124 points(61 goals, 63 assists) in 134 games.

The Lightning will be in Toronto as a part of the NHL’s hub cities. Tampa Bay plays an exhibition against Florida on July 29th before opening the expanded playoffs against Washington on August 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected