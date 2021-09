SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next month, the Syracuse Crunch will play two preseason games before dropping the puck on their 28th regular season.

The Crunch will host the Utica Comets at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. and will then visit Cross Arena to battle the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

More information on tickets for the preseason game at the Upstate Medical University Arena will be announced at a later date.