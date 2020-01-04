Crunch blast Marlies to snap three-game skid

Syracuse Crunch
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Crunch fired a season-high 56 shots on goal during an 8-2 thrashing of the Toronto Marlies tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Thirteen Crunch players recorded a point in the win with eight tallying a multi-point effort. The Crunch advance to 17-14-2-1 on the season and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series with the Marlies.

Goaltender Spencer Martin made 22 saves in victory between the pipes for the Crunch. Joseph Woll stopped 25-of-29 in net for the Marlies before being relieved by Kasimir Kaskisuo in the second period. He went on to turn aside 23-of-27. Syracuse converted on 2-of-5 power play opportunities and went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead on the first shot just 46 seconds into the game and built a three-goal lead by the end of the first period. Cory Conacher’s cross-zone feed bounced off Gemel Smith’s skate as he cut down the slot and set him up for a backhander over Woll. Ben Thomas tallied the secondary helper. At 14:15 mark, Thomas deked around a defender, cut across the slot and shoveled in a backhander from the bottom of the right circle. Assists went to Otto Somppi and Danick Martel. With 2:13 remaining in the frame, Taylor Raddysh sniped a wrister from the left circle with the help of Alex Barre-Boulet and Cal Foote while on the power play.

Syracuse made it 4-0 with another power-play goal 3:14 into the second period. Ross Colton found the puck and sent it into the net during a scramble out front. Barre-Boulet and Alex Volkov collected points on the play.

Toronto finally responded with a power-play goal of their own two minutes later. Nic Petan tipped in Timothy Liljegren’s shot from the blue line.

At 6:42, the Crunch regained the four-goal lead. Martel stole the puck and fed Conacher for a shorthanded goal that went up and over Kaskisuo. Smith then potted his second of the game when he swept the puck in from the bottom of the right circle. Foote made it a multi-point night with an assist, while Mathieu Joseph tallied the secondary helper.

Halfway through the middle stanza, the Marlies stole back another. Matt Read sped down the right wing and beat Martin short side from the circle.

The Crunch connected for another goal 7:21 into the third period. Somppi battled to dig the puck out from the right-wing boards. Raddysh grabbed it and sent a centering feed for Barre-Boulet to redirect in. Five minutes later, Somppi sent home his third of the season when he got a pass from Daniel Walcott, spun around and backhanded a no-look shot. Jimmy Huntington earned his first AHL point with the secondary assist.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Gemel Smith is on a five-game points streak with back-to-back multi-point games (3g, 5a)…The last time the Crunch scored on the first shot of the game was Gemel Smith on Dec. 6 against Laval…The Crunch have tied Milwaukee for the second-most shots on goal in the league this season with 56.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected