Crunch cannot keep pace with Bellville

BELLVILLE, CANADA (SYRACUSE, N.Y.) –

The Belleville Senators blew past the Syracuse Crunch, 8-2, tonight at CAA Arena.

The loss drops the Crunch to 16-13-2-1 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the six-game season series.

Goaltender Mike Condon stopped 18-of-22 before being relieved by Spencer Martin in the second period. Martin went on to turn aside 22-of-26. Joey Daccord earned the win with 22 saves in net for the Senators. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Belleville was 3-for-7.

Belleville opened scoring with a power-play goal and built a 3-0 lead in the first period. At the 4:52 mark, Filip Chlapik fired a wrister from the top of the left circle with the help of Jordan Murray and Vitaly Abramov. Seven minutes later, Rudolfs Balcers sped down the slot and beat Condon off assists from Logan Brown and Jonathan Aspirot. The Senators added another power-play goal late in the first period when Abramov tipped Chlapik’s one-timer from the point. Jordan Murray recorded the secondary helper.

Belleville continued the offense and added three more in the second period. Two minutes into the frame, Balcer potted his second of the game when he scored shorthanded with a left-wing shot. Aspirot tallied the assist. Halfway through the second, Abramov got his second of the night as he came in on an odd-man rush with Drake Batherson. The cross-slot pass was broken up, but Abramov was able to bat the puck in out of midair. Josh Norris earned a point on the play. At 11:46, the Senators made it 6-0. Martin made the save on Joseph LaBate’s right-circle shot, but the rebound kicked out for Max Lajoie to clean up.

The Crunch stopped the onslaught with a power-play goal of their own at the 13:21 mark. Ross Colton won the faceoff in the left circle and kick it out for Alex Volkov. His feed set up Cal Foote for a blast from the left point. A minute later, Danick Martel tipped Foote’s shot from the high slot. Gemel Smith tallied a point for the secondary assist.

Belleville added another on the power play 14:29 into the third period. Alex Formenton carried the puck in on a 2-on-1 rush and passed over for Jack Dougherty to chip in. Abramov completed the hat trick to make it 8-2 late in the frame with a shot from the right wing off assists from Max Veronneau and Chlapik.

The Crunch close out the year with a New Year’s Eve matchup in Binghamton at 6:05 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch played their 2,000th franchise game tonight.