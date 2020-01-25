Crunch come up short in shootout with Devils

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Binghamton Devils, 4-3, after a seven-round shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch built a two-goal lead after early goals from Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh, but the Devils rallied for three unanswered markers to take the lead by the third period. Alex Barre-Boulet forced overtime late in the third, but the Crunch were unable to secure the second point. The team is now 20-18-3-3 on the season and 4-1-0-3 in the 10-game season series against the Devils.

Crunch goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 31-of-34 shots and 6-of-7 shootout attempts in net for the Crunch. Cory Schneider turned aside 35-of-38 shots and stopped all seven shootout attempts between the pipes for the Devils. Syracuse went 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead scoring on the first shot of the game just 49 seconds in. Foote grabbed a loose puck and fired a wrister from the right point through traffic. Cory Conacher and Dominik Masin tallied the assists. Syracuse doubled their lead with the second shot of the game at 2:48. Masin backhanded a pass for Raddysh to pick up and score from the bottom of the right circle. Alex Volkov earned the secondary helper.

The Devils scored two late in the middle stanza to even the score. At 14:27, Martin made the initial save on Michael McLeod’s shot as he came in on a rush with Nate Schnarr, but Nathan Bastian followed behind the play to chip in the rebound. Schnarr then tipped in Dakota Mermis’s point shot with 59 seconds remaining in the period.

Binghamton stole the lead with a power-play goal halfway through the final frame. Nick Merkley sent a cross-zone feed for Brett Seney on the backdoor. His shot ricocheted off Joey Anderson’s skate and in.

With 1:39 remaining in the game, Alex Barre-Boulet sent home a wrister from the left circle to force overtime. The assists went to Mathieu Joseph and Cameron Gaunce.

After a scoreless extra frame, the game ended when Egor Sharangovich potted the game-winner in the seventh round of the shootout.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Cory Conacher is tied for fourth in Syracuse Crunch franchise history with 204 points (72g, 132a)…Taylor Raddysh has goals in back-to-back games…The Crunch are 0-5-2-2 when tied after two periods.