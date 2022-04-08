SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch mounted a third-period comeback to rally from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win extends the Crunch’s points streak to four games and advances the team to 33-24-7-2 on the season. Syracuse takes a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series against Springfield.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 20-of-23 shots in victory. Joel Hofer stopped 32-of-36 between the pipes for the Thunderbirds. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Springfield was 2-for-3.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbirds broke the stalemate 8:03 into the second period. Matthew Peca skated the puck down the left wing and sent a last-minute feed across the crease for Brady Lyle to chip in backdoor. They doubled their lead at 18:07 when Tommy Cross fired in a wrister from the top of the left circle while on the power play.

The Crunch finally responded with 1:01 remaining in the middle frame when Sean Day stole the puck, cut through the slot and potted a shot from the left circle.

Springfield went back up by two with another power-play goal 7:01 into the third period off a Nathan Todd shot from the slot.

Halfway through the final frame, Syracuse started their comeback and rattled off four consecutive goals to take the game. It started at the 9:28 mark when Riley Nash stickhandled towards the net and beat Hofer on his backhand. At 12:25, Anthony Richard evened the score with a wrister from the left faceoff dot that trickled through the netminder. Five minutes later, Gage Goncalves put the Crunch on top while on the man-advantage with a wrister of his own from the same spot. Nash then potted his second of the night into the empty net to secure the win.

The Crunch hosts the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tomorrow.