(WSYR-TV) — All COVID-19 restrictions at Upstate Medical University Arena have been lifted, the Syracuse Crunch announced Friday.

The decision comes in light of the state ending its mask mandate February 9, and will go in effect for the Crunch’s next home game February 18.

The Crunch was one of the first organizations in the American Hockey League to adopt COVID-19 restrictions for entering their building.



“The Crunch organization continues to be a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and urges all fans and members of the Syracuse community to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at www.covid19.ongov.net/vaccine,” the team wrote in a press release.



Additional information about the team’s COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs.