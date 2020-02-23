Crunch hold off Lehigh Valley for home win on ‘Pride Night’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet tallied a goal and an assist, while Dominik Masin potted the game-winner to advance the Crunch to 26-22-3-5 on the season. Syracuse and Lehigh Valley split the two-game season series, 1-1.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 23-of-24 shots in net for the Crunch, while Kirill Ustimenko turned aside 36-of-38 between the pipes for the Phantoms. Syracuse went 0-for-7 on the power play, but a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 10:50 into the game. Mathieu Joseph dug the puck out from along the end boards for Barre-Boulet to chip in short side. Ross Colton tallied a point on the goal.

Syracuse doubled their lead halfway through the final frame. Masin fired home a shot from the high slot off assists from Colton and Luke Witkowski.

With less than a minute remaining in the game the Phantoms stole one back when Carsen Twarynski poked the puck in during a scramble in front of the net. The Crunch stifled the late comeback effort to take their second win of the weekend.

The Crunch travel to Springfield to complete their three-in-three tomorrow at 5:05 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has eight points in his last three games (4g, 4a).