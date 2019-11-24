Closings
Crunch pull away from Wolf Pack for third straight win

Syracuse Crunch
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Crunch opened scoring and never let up as they rolled past the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-3, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Chris Mueller put up two goals, while Dennis Yan and Mitchell Stephens contributed a goal and an assist each. Dominik Masin also had a multi-point night with two helpers as the Crunch advance to 10-6-2-0 on the season and sweep the two-game series against the Wolf Pack.

Scott Wedgewood earned his third consecutive win with 22 saves between the pipes for the Crunch. Adam Huska stopped 24-of-29 in net for the Wolf Pack. Syracuse special teams had a productive night converting on 2-of-4 power play opportunities and shutting down all four Hartford man-advantages.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 15:51 into the first period. After getting a pass from Taylor Raddysh, Ross Colton got tied up along the goal line, but was able to center a feed for Yan to net from between the circles.

With 1:05 remaining in the first, Hartford evened the score when Danny O’Regan forced a turnover in the right circle. Vinni Lettieri grabbed the loose puck and set up Joey Keane for a long shot from the right point.

Syracuse went back on top 4:51 into the middle stanza. The puck bounced off the side of the cage and back out front for Mueller to chip into an open back door. Yan and Masin tallied the assists on the go-ahead goal.

Hartford tied the game for a second time late in the second period. Lias Andersson grabbed his own rebound from a right-circle shot and snuck it behind Wedgewood as he skated past the net. Less than a minute later, the Crunch took back their lead with 2:10 remaining in the frame. After getting slashed on a shorthanded breakaway, Stephens was awarded a penalty shot that he buried five-hole from the right circle.

Syracuse built up a three-goal lead with two goals just 31 seconds apart to start the third period. At 1:29, Raddysh passed down to Otto Somppi at the goal line. He turned and dished a backhanded feed for Colton to knock in mid-air while on the man-advantage. Seconds later, Martel created space at the right goal post and shoveled in his seventh of the season. Assists went to Stephens and Masin.

The Wolf Pack stole one back with a shorthanded goal at the 16:03 mark. Steven Fogarty got a lead pass from Jeff Taylor, deked around a Crunch defender and snuck the puck past Wedgewood. Boo Nieves earned a point on the goal.

Mueller added a shorthanded empty-netter in the final minutes with the help of Alex Barre-Boulet to lock in a victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.

Crunchables: Dennis Yan is on a three-game goal scoring streak…Cory Conacher was the last Crunch player to score on a penalty shot on Oct. 20, 2018 against Utica.

