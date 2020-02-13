Crunch shutout Binghamton for road win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Scott Wedgewood and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Binghamton Devils, 1-0, tonight at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 23-21-3-4 on the season and 5-1-0-3 in the 10-game season series against the Devils.

Wedgewood stopped all 33 shots to record his first shutout of the season between the pipes for the Crunch. Cory Schneider turned aside 17-of-18 in net for the Devils. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill.

Daniel Walcott scored the game’s lone goal just 13 seconds in when the puck ricocheted off his skate and into an unmanned net after Cory Schneider went behind the cage to play it.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott netted the fastest goal for the Crunch this season beating Gemel Smith who scored 19 seconds in on Dec. 6 against Laval…Head Coach Ben Groulx won his 154th game behind the Crunch bench and is now tied for second in franchise history.