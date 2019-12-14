Crunch win streak snapped by Checkers

Syracuse Crunch
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – After the Syracuse Crunch built a two-goal lead, the Charlotte Checkers rallied with three unanswered goals to steal a 3-2 win tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Gemel Smith and Chris Mueller potted the only goals in the first period before Charlotte went on a run that downed Syracuse and dropped the team to 14-10-2-0 on the season. The Checkers are 3-0-0-0 in the four-game season series.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 26-of-29 in net for the Crunch. Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 16-of-18 between the pipes for the Checkers. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Charlotte was 1-for-5.

The Crunch were first on the board 4:44 into the game. After Danick Martel forced a turnover in the neutral zone, Alex Barre-Boulet grabbed the loose puck and skated it back into the zone. The puck rolled off his stick as he toe-dragged around a defender, but Smith followed behind and sent home a slap shot from the high slot.

Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal late in the opening frame. Cory Conacher faked a shot from the right circle before passing down to Barre-Boulet along the goal line. He quickly redirected the puck across the crease for Mueller to finish off on the back door.

The Checkers began their comeback at the 8:07 mark of the second period. Jake Bean’s shot was stopped by Martin, but the rebound went up for David Gust to knock in out of midair. Morgan Geekie earned the secondary assist.

Halfway through the third, Charlotte tied the game during 5-on-3 play. Geekie and Kuokkanen passed back and forth along the end boards before feeding Chase Priskie for a one-timer from the right circle.

Charlotte took the lead with 2:37 remaining in the final frame. Kuokkanen dug the puck out from the right corner boards and sent it towards Geekie wheo settled it down and threw a shot on net that got past Martin.

The Crunch and Checkers rematch tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Crunchables: Gemel Smith has four goals in the last two games…Cory Conacher is on a five-game points streak (3g, 4a).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected