Fans, staff will have to show proof of vaccination, wear masks at Crunch games this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This season, if fans want to watch Syracuse Crunch games, they will have to be fully vaccinated.

We will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Upstate Medical University Arena during the 2021-22 season.



Full Statement: https://t.co/ySqfOlz2qZ pic.twitter.com/Ro64OhdnkZ — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) August 31, 2021

The Crunch will also require employees, game-night staff, along with fans ages 12-and-up to prove their vaccinated against COVID-19.

“After extensive discussions with Onondaga County, medical professionals at Upstate University Hospital and our partners at the Tampa Bay Lightning, we believe the decision to require full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into the Upstate Medical University Arena will provide the safest possible environment for our team, staff and fans,” said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the completion of a two-shot series or two weeks following a single-dose vaccine. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at https://covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/.

“The decision by the Syracuse Crunch to require vaccinations is another example of a business doing what they feel is best for their organization, while also keeping in mind public health. I support their right, and the rights of all of our local businesses, to make these decisions,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “I also continue to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to speak with their medical provider and look forward to seeing folks at a game this season!”

Staff and visitors will also be required to wear a mask while inside the Upstate Medical University Arena, which lines up with the county’s policy.

Additional information about the team’s COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

All COVID-19 policies are subject to change.

Dolgon will hold a virtual town hall meeting for Crunch fans Wednesday at 6 p.m.