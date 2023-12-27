ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) — The Syracuse Crunch scored three goals in just 37 seconds in the second period to blow past the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The win ends a three-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 16-9-2-2 on the season. They are now 2-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 22-of-23 shots. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 12-of-15 in net for the Amerks. Both Syracuse and Rochester were unable to convert on their lone power play opportunities.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch put up three goals in just 37 seconds to build up a strong lead in the middle frame. The scoring onslaught started at the 6:36 mark. Max Groshev skated the puck down the left side during a 2-on-1 rush and sent a last minute feed for Shawn Element to chip in. At 6:59, Gage Goncalves grabbed the puck in the slot, deked to make Tokarski go down and tucked the puck into the net behind him. Then just 14 seconds later, Gabriel Fortier forced a turnover in the high slot and set up Element for his second of the game with a one-timer from the right circle.

Lukas Rousek got one back for the Amerks when he beat Tomkins on a penalty shot 8:54 into the third period, but Syracuse held off a comeback effort.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Friday.