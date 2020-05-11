Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Crunch season ends as AHL cancels remaining 2019-2020 season

Syracuse Crunch
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, the AHL announced the end of the 2019-2020 season and the Calder Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19. The decision puts an end to the Syracuse Crunch season and the remaining 14 regular season games.

A statement released by the Crunch said, “The Syracuse Crunch fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League and its member clubs to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season along with the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs amid this global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are disappointed, we understand this is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our fans, partners, players and staff.

Moving forward, the Crunch staff will be personally contacting all ticket package holders and partners beginning today regarding missed games.

We cannot wait to see you again at the Upstate Medical University Arena. We will get through this together and we will be back stronger.”

The AHL noted that any statistics and league standings are considered official and will be used to determine post season awards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected