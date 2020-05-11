Syracuse Crunch season ends as AHL cancels remaining 2019-2020 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, the AHL announced the end of the 2019-2020 season and the Calder Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19. The decision puts an end to the Syracuse Crunch season and the remaining 14 regular season games.

A statement released by the Crunch said, “The Syracuse Crunch fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League and its member clubs to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season along with the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs amid this global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are disappointed, we understand this is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our fans, partners, players and staff.

Moving forward, the Crunch staff will be personally contacting all ticket package holders and partners beginning today regarding missed games.

We cannot wait to see you again at the Upstate Medical University Arena. We will get through this together and we will be back stronger.”

The AHL Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.



The AHL noted that any statistics and league standings are considered official and will be used to determine post season awards.