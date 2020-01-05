Syracuse Crunch falls on the road at Laval

Syracuse Crunch
Posted: / Updated:

LAVAL, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch had a late comeback effort, but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Laval Rocket tonight at Place Bell.

After going down by three, Alex Barre-Boulet and Boris Katchouk found the back of the net for the Crunch late in the third to pull the Crunch within one. The team was unable to find the equalizer and move to 17-15-2-1 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the six-game season series with Laval.

Goaltender Zach Fucale turned aside 12-of-15 shots in his first start with the Crunch this season. Keith Kinkaid earned the win with 33 saves in net for the Rocket. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Laval converted on their only man-advantage.

The Rocket were first on the board, scoring on their only shot of the first period while on the power play at the 15:52 mark. Michael McCarron won the faceoff in the right circle and sent it back for Xavier Ouellet to fire from the point.

Laval doubled their lead 48 seconds into the third period when Yannick Veilleux sniped a shot from the right faceoff dot. Assists went to Otto Leskinen and McCarron.

At 5:04, the Rocket made it a three-goal lead off a breakaway goal by Ralph Cuddemi from the right circle. Kevin Lynch tallied a point on the play.

The Crunch finally stole one back with a power-play goal halfway through the final frame. Barre-Boulet ripped a hard slap shot from the left point off a pass from Cal Foote. Danick Martel earned the secondary helper.

Syracuse came back within one at the 15:22 mark. Foote sent a cross-zone feed down to Mathieu Joseph in the right corner. He quickly centered a pass for Katchouk to redirect in from in front of the net.

Laval was able to stifle the comeback effort and took the 3-2 victory. The Crunch and Rocket rematch in Syracuse on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected