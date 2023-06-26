SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday that Joel Bouchard would replace Ben Groulx as head coach of the Syracuse Crunch.
It was also announced that Daniel Jacob would become the assistant coach.
“I feel extremely blessed to join such a great organization like the Tampa Bay Lightning,” Bouchard said. “The next few months and beyond will be very exciting with the Crunch. I’m looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence both on and off the ice in Syracuse. I can’t wait to get started.”Joel Bouchard, new head coach of the Syracuse Crunch
A 364-game NHL veteran, Bouchard recorded 22 goals and 75 points while playing for the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. He also played in 293 career AHL games and was named an All-Star during both the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. Internationally, Bouchard won Gold Medals at the 1997 World Championship and the 1993 and 1994 World Junior Championships.