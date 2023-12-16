UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hugo Alnefelt and the Syracuse Crunch shut out the Utica Comets, 2-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch snap a three-game skid and advance to 14-8-0-2 on the season. Syracuse is 3-4-0-0 in the 14-game season series against Utica.

Alnefelt stopped all 18 shots he faced to earn the win, while Isaac Poulter turned aside 20-of-22. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, but the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch got on the board with just 1:06 remaining in the middle stanza. Cole Koepke skated the puck around the back of the net and centered it for Tristan Allard to score with a quick stick.

Shawn Element doubled the lead 7:14 into the third period when he stick handled towards the net and backhanded a shot past Poulter. Syracuse held off Utica for the rest of the game to secure a shutout victory.

The Crunch travel to face the Providence Bruins tomorrow.