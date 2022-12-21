SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Gemel Smith and Lucas Edmonds provided the goals for the Crunch to help the team advance to 13-9-2-2 on the season.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned his first win in his first start with the Crunch this season turning aside 31-of-32 shots. Kevin Poulin stopped 26-of-28 in net for the Rocket.

Syracuse was 0-for-4 on the power play, but went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick two-goal lead early in the first period. Smith opened the scoring at 4:39 when he swept the puck into an open net while Poulin was pulled out of position. Just 1:11 later, Edmonds doubled the lead with another backdoor goal off a feed from Cole Koepke.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard stole one back for the Rocket with just 43 seconds remaining in the game, but the Crunch staved off a comeback and earned their fourth consecutive win.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday.