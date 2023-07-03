SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a kid, growing up on Syracuse’s Southside, Michael Monds wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“My dad worked at Niagara Mohawk, growing up every morning, he got dressed, put on a suit and I wanted to be just like my dad,” Monds explained. “Whatever he did that’s what I wanted to do.”

And that’s what he started to do. Then his friends were taking the entrance exam for the fire department and he signed up too.

“I didn’t know anything about the fire department or the fire service or EMS. I didn’t have a clue about anything. I scored high enough to get hired. When I went through training it was definitely eye-opening,” Monds recalled.

He discovered it wasn’t just a job, it was a calling. And 23 years later, the rest is history.

For nearly six years he’s been fire chief. Under his leadership, protocols for firefighters to follow were created to reduce their risk of cancer. As well as a professional development program to help staff advance.

“Last year when we looked at the discrepancy between 2017 and then 2022, there was a 350% increase in the amount of classes our firefighters got certified in,” Monds said.

It’s what he’s most proud of. This year he was nominated by his peers and was recognized by the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs as Career Fire Chief of the Year.

“The honor I received was on behalf of the great work that my coworkers have done and the people that supported have me,” Monds said.

He wants to continue building on this legacy to serve and keep his community safe.

Chief Monds is the 29th Fire Chief and the very first in the department’s history to receive this honor.