SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Arch is feeling grateful!

McDonald’s located on Teall Ave. in Syracuse is giving away free turkeys via Wegman’s gift cards ahead of the Thanksgiving season.

On Wednesday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m., owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will give away a Thanksgiving staple for families to enjoy.

The Wegman’s gift card allows people to buy a free turkey that weighs up to 14 pounds at participating Wegman’s locations.

Kemmerer will also be giving out the following to go round out a hardy Thanksgiving meal:

A box of stuffing

Mashed potatoes and gravy

McDonald’s Arch cards for Happy Meals and sandwiches

In the spirit of giving back, we are so thrilled to be able to provide holiday meals to our community! We are thankful for our neighbors and those who make up our thriving community and want to make sure they know we are in the holiday spirit here! McDonald’s Owner and Operator Grant Kemmerer

Be sure to get your free turkey and sides before they are all gobbled up!