Syracuse Police adds bike patrols at Destiny USA during holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a suspicious package outside of Nordstrom Rack caused a lockdown at Destiny USA in October, Syracuse Police are increasing security measures at the mall ahead of the holiday season.

The Syracuse Police Department (SPD) announced on Facebook that this holiday season they are partnering with Destiny USA to increase patrols and add its bike-beat at the mall.

This past July, SPD announced they were rolling out the battery powered bike beat to add more bicycle patrols at festivals, community events, and even investigations into gun crimes.

Now, more battery-powered bike-beat cops will be at Destiny USA to help keep shoppers safe this holiday season.

“With the start of the holiday shopping season approaching, the Syracuse Police Department is proud to expand its partnership with Destiny USA. Our proactive bicycle patrol enhances what the mall is already doing to keep shoppers safe, and serves as a deterrent for retail theft which continues to impact businesses throughout Syracuse,” stated SPD.

This is the second most recent addition to Destiny USA’s security measures this year. In August 2023, the mall announced they were installing new high-tech license plate reading cameras at every vehicle entrance through a partnership with SPD and Flock Safety.

The addition came after a year of violent incidents at the mall, including a 14-year-old arrested for firing a shot into a trash can inside the mall in February and a man being shot in the neck of the parking lot outside the Canyon entrance in June.

“As always, if you see something, say something, and call 911,” stated SPD.