SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old boy from Syracuse was arrested on Thursday, March 23 after police found a loaded handgun on him.

Syracuse Police Officers arrested the 16-year-old around 1:40 p.m. after they found him at the 100 block of Coyne Circle where they responded to a reported sound of gunfire.

Officer Linnertz arrived first and spotted a boy walking westbound on Tallman Street, about two blocks from where the supposed shot was fired.

Officer Linnertz saw that the male had his left arm firmly pressed to the side of his body, as though he was attempting to conceal something so he turned his patrol vehicle around and stopped the boy, who told Officer Linnertz that he didn’t do anything.

However, Officer Linnertz noticed a bulge in the front left pocket of the boy’s sweatshirt and saw what appeared to be the silver slide of a handgun protruding through a small hole in the sweatshirt.

Officer Linnertz then called for backup and Officers Bourgourd and Forrester arrived to help as Officer Forrester was able to retrieve the firearm from the 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Youth Division of the Public Safety Building, and charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

The handgun was later identified as a Ruger SR40, .40 caliber handgun, with one round in the chamber, and six rounds in the magazine.