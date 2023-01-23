SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest.

In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, Tatiana Sustache, in the early morning of New Year’s Day.

Uniform cameras worn by Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies, who appropriately responded to the scene, show what happened.

“Some of the things that we’re seeing on their bodycams with our officer could be official misconduct or something else. Official misconduct is a crime,” said Cecile. “It may go beyond administrative and just disciple to a criminal act,” reiterated the chief.

For the first time, Chief Cecile said the officer got permission from his supervising sergeant to leave his post in the City of Syracuse to respond to his sister’s crash on John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina.

“The sergeant… thought he was just going to go, and quickly ask: ‘Is my sister okay? Has she been injured?’ That would have been fine. Then, he’d go back on duty and take his calls,” Cecile said.

“That’s not what he did,” continued Cecile. “He interjected himself into this investigation multiple times, told his sister things he shouldn’t have told her on scene, and just jeopardized the entire investigation. Tampered with it, in my opinion.”

Despite her brother’s response, Tatiana Sustache was still charged with a DWI.

Officer Milton Sustache was also put on administrative leave.

In his sworn deposition, obtained nearly two weeks ago by NewsChannel 9, the arresting deputy wrote that “Sustache’s brother interrupted testing in an attempt to have the testing stopped. When he was advised that testing would continue, he advised Sustache to refuse (sic) any and all further testing.”

The deputy claimed: “Her brother advised her to complain of injury, which she initially denied, and to be transported to the hospital for treatment.”

“To be honest, when I watched all the video, I was embarrassed that a member of my department would do that,” said Cecile.

The Onondaga County District Attorney is investigating both the officer and the responding paramedic’s actions.

“While awaiting treatment at Crouse, EMS personnel advised that they had pushed two full liters of IV fluids in order to attempt to bring Sustache’s BAC down,” the deputy reported.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said, “The EMT, we’re told, gave the driver… two IVs, which I guess isn’t normal.”