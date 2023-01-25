SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old man from Salina has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of three Syracuse Police Officers.

A court document obtained by NewsChannel 9 details the charges against 18-year-old Tajh Smith, accused of firing two shots toward three officers exiting their police vehicles.

The incident happened near Skiddy Park on Tuesday afternoon, at the intersection of Fabius and Oswego Streets on the city’s West Side.

The document explains Tajh “did intentionally attempt to cause the death of three police officers who were, at the time of the attempt, engaged in the course of performing their official duties.”

Two detectives and one officer were assigned to the department’s “warrant squad,” wearing bulletproof vests emblazoned with the word “POLICE,” according to the felony complaint.

The investigating sergeant claimed one shot hit the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror, “just missing” an officer’s head, “nearly killing him.”

The shooter was arrested after running away. The gun had a single bullet remaining in the chamber, police found.

A briefing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, but police declined to offer more details beforehand.

The spokesperson writes: “We will be discussing several shots fired calls that occurred in the City of Syracuse yesterday. Representatives from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies will be in attendance.”

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com will continue to report updates.