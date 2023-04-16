SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday night, April 16, just before 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Shonnard Street in Syracuse.

Syracuse’s Police Chief tells NewsChannel 9 a man was shot and has died from his injuries.

A NewsChannel 9 photographer went to the scene of the crime and the Syracuse Police Crime Scene Unit was on the scene as well as heavy police presence along Shonnard Street. Geddes to Oswego Streets were closed while detectives searched for clues.

NewsChannel 9 is waiting to learn more from police on the details of what happened and if anyone is in custody yet.