Syracuse Police investigating reported shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 1:00 a.m. along the 1700 block of Park Street by Bear Street.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.