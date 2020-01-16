Syracuse Police investigating reported shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 1:00 a.m. along the 1700 block of Park Street by Bear Street.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected