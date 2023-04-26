SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time ever, Syracuse’s University Union is hosting a Block Darty featuring live music from popular girl groups and singers including The Aces, Sarah Kinsley and Ella Jane.

The Block Darty is an all-day party, also known as darty, that will be held on the Syracuse University quad from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

According to University Unions Public Relations Director, Quinn Schmidt, they have a long process for booking shows like the Block Darty, which takes months to come to fruition.

“Our research team begins vetting potential artists 2-4 months in advance and has specific criteria for artists. Many variables go into building a lineup, like student interest, genre, popularity, cohesion with other artists, availability, and of course, price. We chose to bring this Block Darty lineup to campus based on the research our team conducted,” said Schmidt. “We believe The Aces, Sarah Kinsley and Ella Jane will put on an exciting show that a vast majority of the Syracuse community can enjoy.”

Photo provided by University Union.

Schmidt said the reaction to the first-ever Block Darty has been incredible so far and really well-received on campus. Students are eagerly awaiting a day full of free food, merchandise and great live music.

The Block Darty is not only open to students but the general public, so long as they adhere to the rules and regulations of Syracuse University.

The Block Darty will include performances from Utah alternative pop band, The Aces, and TikTok singer-songwriters, Ella Jane and Sarah Kinsley.

The reaction on social media to the Block Darty announcement was astounding with students commenting things like, “collab slay,” “this is my super bowl” and “yass block darty slay,” on University Union’s Instagram.

The event will be free of charge and feature free food trucks and brand activations in addition to the on-stage performances.

Although University Union can’t predict if the Block Darty will become an annual tradition, their hope is that this new Block Darty tradition will continue for years to come.

University Union is a team of dedicated students and one of the largest registered student organizations at Syracuse University, hosting concert events including the annual Juice Jam festival in September, Block Party in April and smaller Bandersnatch concerts. They also host weekly cinema screenings, special advance screenings, and events featuring popular comedians and speakers.

For more information, visit their website here.