SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After their third week with the new trash carts in place, the City of Syracuse will beginning giving out citations for those who choose to not follow the rules.

Fines are up to $350 for households that fail to comply.

On June 5, trash carts were sent out to almost 7,000 residences in Syracuse. Since then, sanitation workers wrote out warning for those who chose not to comply.

According to DPW, the most common mistakes so far are: not using the city-provided trash cart; leaving additional trash outside the new cart; filling carts so the cover doesn’t close; and failing to bag all trash placed in the carts.

The DPW will not pick up trash from those who are not following the requirements.

“At this point, most properties are abiding by the setout requirements. We are grateful to Phase One property owners for adapting to the carts so quickly,” said Jeremy Robinson, DPW commissioner. “We don’t want to issue citations, so we urge residents to review the information materials distributed with the carts or available on the city website.”

The City of Syracuse says property owners will have 24 hours to pull back their trash setout to avoid having to pay the fine. The trash can be set out properly for pick up the following week.

The city’s requirements for trash setouts with the new carts are:

Do place only bagged waste in your carts. Unbagged materials are unacceptable.

Do securely close the cart lid to prevent litter and scavenging.

On your regular collection day, do place your cart at the end of your driveway or in front of your house between the sidewalk and street.

Do store your cart on the side of the house/garage, behind the house garage, or in your garage when it is not your collection day.

Call Cityline (315-448-2489) if you have an item that does not fit in your cart.

Don’t place bags of waste outside of your cart. This will be considered an illegal setout and you may be cited and fined.

Don’t store your cart in front of your residence.

Don’t place recyclables in your cart. Recycling carts will be rolled out to the City in 2024. Continue to use your current recycling container.

Don’t place prohibited items, such as yard waste, hazardous/toxic waste, paint, TVs and other electronics, demolition waste, medical/pathological waste, explosives or radioactive materials in your cart.

Fore more information, CLICK HERE.