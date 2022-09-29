SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police.

Wills was charged with the following:

Assault in the second degree, a class D felony

Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony

DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving the Wrong Way on a one-way street, a violation

Moved from Lane unsafely, a violation

Failure to Keep Right, a violation

On September 12, Wills was driving northbound on state Route 690 when she hit a guard rail, drove through the center grass median, and then come into the southbound lane where she hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on.

Troopers say Wills was arraigned in the town of Spafford Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $10,000 bail.

The two victims who were sent to the hospital after the crash will continue to be assisted by the state Police Crime Victims Advocate and are recovering from their injuries.