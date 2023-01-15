Correction 1/15/23: The woman attempted to escape from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies and take the gun in the hospital, not on the way to the hospital.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun at Upstate University Hospital.

37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was transported to the hospital from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on January 5 around 3:30 p.m. and while in restraints and in custody of The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, she attempted to flee.

While in the hospital, Searle stood up from the stretcher and stated she was leaving.

She then grabbed a Deputy’s firearm and tried to unholster the gun a couple of times, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Searle’s attempts to steal the Deputy’s gun failed as the Deputies acted quickly and placed her back on the stretcher, securing her to it.

Later that day, after being treated for her medical issue, Searle was transported back to the Justice Center.

Sheriff’s Detectives reviewed to attempted escape and charged Searle with the following: