BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year.

You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m.

The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Central Region.

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022

9:30am – Registration

12pm – Polar Plunge

Where: Oneida Shores Park

9400 Bartell Rd., Brewerton, NY 13029

Want to donate but don’t want to get wet? You can donate or support the plunge through their website!

The Plungers will be welcomed to warm up after the festivities with a $5 gift card courtesy of Dunkin.

According to the Polar Plunge, Dunkin’ is a longtime supporter of Special Olympics New York and annually partners with SONY for our “Go for the Gold” charitable campaign, which raises awareness and funds for our athletes.

This year’s campaign raised more than $70,000 to support the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Interested in taking the plunge? You can register online HERE.

For more information, please contact Michaela Darbyshire, Associate Director of Development, at mdarbyshire@nyso.org or 315-625-3625.