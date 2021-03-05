CCE Madison County offering free tax prep for seniors

(WSYR-TV) — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County (CCE Madison County) is once again offering a free income tax preparation program for seniors 60 years and older.

New this year, if you have not received your $600 stimulus check, you will need to file an income tax return even if you do not have a filing requirement.

There are no income limits for the program this year.

The program will have mandatory COVID-19 precautions in place. Walk-ins are not allowed. Appointments will need to be made by calling 315-750-2638. You will need to leave your name, phone number, and the site you’d like to visit from the list below. Masks must be worn, visitors will complete a health attestation, and acknowledgement and liability paperwork must be signed.

Due to Covid-19 conditions, the sites available this year are limited to the following:

CCE Madison at 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville

Caz Cares on Fridays

Oneida Public Library on Monday, Wednesday & Thursday

Canastota Public Library on Wednesday.

Sullivan Library-Chittenango on Monday & Wednesday

Each site will have sign in/sign out for contact tracing; hand sanitizer; seating with 6 feet distances. Masks must be always worn by all, and volunteers will sanitize spaces between clients. Only the client is to attend the appointment – friends and family members must wait in a car.

Anyone feeling ill, having any signs of illness (such as sore throat, fever, cough etc.), having traveled outside the state, and/or having exposure to anyone that has tested positive within the past 14 days must cancel and reschedule for the safety of all.

Given continuing unknowns with the Covid-19 pandemic, please check the CCE Madison County website and Facebook for updates to the program.

To best prepare for appointments, look at last year’s return to help you know what forms are needed this year and then be sure to bring/wear: