Need help filing taxes? NYS has a virtual expert for that

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is now open for free virtual tax help. Experts will be available to help e-file 2020 federal and state income tax returns at no cost.

Help is available for those who’s federal adjusted gross income in 2020 was $72,000 or less. Tax experts will guide you through the step-by-step process of using the free tax preparation software as you complete and file your own tax return.

“This online tax software is a safe, convenient, and secure way to file—and it’s free,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “I highly encourage all eligible New Yorkers—especially those with simple returns—to take advantage of this free tax assistance service to avoid fees charged by tax software vendors and tax preparers.

Taxpayers can register for a session with the Tax Department or through one of its partners. Click here to schedule your appointment. An email will be sent with a link for the free tax software and an intake questionnaire that you are asked to fill out to ensure you have all documents needed to complete your return.

Four steps to ensure a quick and easy filing experience:

Have all tax documents and personal information for each person on the return available for the webinar session. Use the software link to set up an account in the free software. Plan to spend up to two hours in the webinar session. Follow up by checking your email within 48 hours once you submit your return.

You can review the documents to have on hand and an explanation of how to create an account to use the free software at www.tax.ny.gov/fsa.

The Tax Department says users should plan up to two hours for a session. To find the software to file your taxes for free, click here.