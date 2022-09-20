SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of you start your day by tuning into “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on 93Q.

For more than 30 years, co-hosts Ted Long and Amy Robbins have given back to the Central New York community, but now Ted and his wife are asking for your help.

Barbara “Bobbie” Long, who retired from the Baldwinsville bus garage earlier this year, was diagnosed with liver disease shortly after.

On Tuesday’s show of “Ted & Amy in the Morning,” Ted opened up for the first time about his wife’s health battle and revealed a liver transplant is her only chance at survival.

“When people say things can turn on a dime, they’re not kidding. From the beginning of this year, my wife was diagnosed with liver disease and is now at a point where the only thing that’s gonna save her life is a transplant.” TED LONG, CO-HOST, “TED & AMY IN THE MORNING” ON 93Q

Bobbie was ultimately diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, which causes chronic, long-term liver damage.

Ted told NewsChannel 9 that his wife’s condition is quickly worsening and the sooner they can find the right match for the transplant, the better.

It’s been a horrible process to see her deteriorating the way she is. She’s just always been bubbly, effervescent…Anyone that’s ever known her or worked with her, had interactions with her, know what a kind, loving, free-spirit she is. Just to see her today bedridden, down to like 115 pounds, just very weak…it’s heartbreaking. Ted Long, Co-Host for Ted & Amy in the Morning on 93Q

Ted and Bobbie Long

Bobbie Long

Ted and Bobbie Long

Bobbie Long

Ted says Bobbie has been in the hospital for the past two months. The couple is working with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial.

Ted is hoping Bobbie can regain enough strength to be transported back to Rochester while they wait for the right match. The sooner, the better.

We’re at that point now where it’s like something has to happen. So, I thought by talking about it on the air and posting it on social media, spreading the word and having people repost it, hopefully, that will reach someone that would be able to help us. It’s great to see the word spread, and it’s kind of reignited a little bit of hope in all of us. Ted Long, Co-Host for Ted and Amy in the Morning on 93Q

How can you help?

If you’re interested in finding out if you could be a living donor for Bobbie Long, you must meet the following qualifications:

Must be between the ages 18 and 60 years old

Healthy with a good liver

Blood type O (+ or -)

For a living donor liver transplant, one must go through a series of tests before the procedure. It’s about a three-month process from the time a match is found until the surgery.

Those interested in learning more can send Ted Long a direct message on his social media, or contact Bobbie’s two sisters, Elaine Shaffer and Christine Kelly who are also helping out.

Ted Long’s social media pages: