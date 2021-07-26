Teen suspect in murder of 84-year-old back in court Monday

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse teen accused of murdering an 84-year-old Syracuse woman in her apartment was back in court Monday morning. 

The 14-year-old is being tried as a juvenile, not an adult. In court today, a motion was scheduled for September 1.   

Last month, the teen pled not guilty to all four counts against him, including second-degree murder.  

Indictment papers revealed gruesome details about Eva Fuld’s murder in her Grant Village apartment in January. Detectives say she was cut and stabbed 43 times.   

She was murdered on January 21 but not found until a few days later. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area