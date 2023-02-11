SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saying “I love you” is going to cost you much more this Valentine’s Day. The National Retail Federation says people are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, an increase compared to last year with $23.9 billion spent. The NRF says 2022 was one of the highest spending years on record.

At Coleman Florist in Syracuse, preparations for Valentine’s Day started weeks ago.

“Typically we take like a week or so off after Christmas and then we jump right into ordering, prepping, new designs,” said Arielle Coleman Grabowski, store manager at Coleman Florist.

Grabowski says Valentine’s Day is the second busiest holiday for Coleman Florist. Mother’s Day taking first place.

“Valentine’s Day is much more like compact. You got like one or two days and everybody is kind of rushing to get everything in on those two days,” said Grabowski.

With prices higher than usual this year because of inflation, Grabowski says Coleman Florist is making sure high costs don’t have an impact on its customers.

“I can’t speak for everybody but I can say for us we have been really able to work with our growers we buy some great farms that have really been able to keep our costs to minimal inflation,” said Grabowski.

So what can customers expect?

“Like you’re going to see maybe like a couple dollar increase overall from our prices last year,” said Grabowski.

Coleman Florist says it will be taking orders up until Tuesday morning.

