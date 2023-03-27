SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is looking at 30 years to life after admitting he was guilty on Monday, March 27, to the deadly shooting that occurred almost a year ago in Armory Square.

Last year, on April 16, Brandon Rolfe was charged with shooting five people, including Akok Lual, who was the lone person killed in the Armory Square shooting.

After the shooting, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick, revealed the suspect and victims might have known each other according to a previous crime involving a stabbing at a Liverpool hotel in January 2021 with some of the same people.

In the shooting last year, Police say Rolfe, at 23-years-old, fired his loaded handgun at 24-year-old Akok (a-coke) Lual, Rolfe’s younger brother and three other friends in the 300 Block of South Clinton Street, near Al’s Wine and Whiskey Lounge.

In court on Monday, Rolfe accepted a plea deal on One Count of Murder and Four Counts of Attempted Murder.

Akok died of his injuries and the others were able to sustain their injuries.

Rolfe will be sentenced on May 4, 2023.