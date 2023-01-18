SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance.

Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse.

“I’m tired of it,” says Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex, Pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church. “When is it going to stop?”

The sixth grader was headed to her grandmother’s after buying a gallon of milk from the corner store.

She was killed on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near the street and across from the school named after him.

“Knowing that all three of those converged together: the street, the school, the day. I see it as almost a divine call to action.” Alex

Part of that action includes neighbors “Taking Back the Block,” but what does that mean?

“If I see them coming in and out. If I see it happening, I am going to tell. That’s a bold step. I know. I’m not there, but that is what it is going to take. Them and then the next neighbor.” Alex

A day after she was killed, a volunteer with OG’s Against Violence stood on the corner to keep a lookout for the community and Brexialee’s family.

“To wake this community up, this neighborhood and let everybody know that it’s time to break the chain,” says Tyrone Mulligan, volunteer for OG’s Against Violence.

Alex says that’s what it’s going to take, but it needs to be more than just Tyrone, it’s on all of us.