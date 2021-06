WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teens have been stabbed at East Hills Apartments in Watertown, according to WWNY-TV in the city.

#BREAKING: Witnesses tell @7NewsWatertown three teens have been stabbed at East Hills Apartments in Watertown. Witnesses say police are searching for the suspect.https://t.co/6fwUtySS47 — Lexi Bruening (@LexiBrueningTV) June 23, 2021

They say witnesses report one teen stabbed in the chest and arm, another in the arm, and the third in the leg. Police are currently searching for those responsible