Thruway Authority announces changes to Canton Street Bridge

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Canton Street Bridge has been a mainstay in the Town of Van Buren for the last 66 years, but come 2022, the bridge will be replaced.

“Today, the New York State Thruway Authority is announcing it will move ahead with plans to replace the Canton Street bridge over I-90 in Onondaga County. After hearing from residents and meeting with local leaders, the Authority committed to a thorough re-evaluation process that would determine a final plan to meet both local and state transportation needs.

With overall safety the main goal, the new bridge will provide increased vertical clearance, a new guiderail, reflective line striping and will maintain pedestrian access.

“Replacing the Canton Street Bridge means the adjacent communities will continue to have the accessibility to nearby businesses and communities,” said Assemblyman William Magnarelli, Assembly Transportation Committee Chair. “The local municipalities have expressed the need for the bridge. The decision to keep the Canton Street Bridge is an excellent example of the Thruway Authority and the local municipalities working together for the best interest of the residents.”