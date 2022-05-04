WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planning is underway for the solar eclipse set to hit the North Country in just under two years,

The Great North American Solar Eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 and Watertown is directly in the “path of totality.”

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes through the central part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and completely blocks direct light from the sun. When an eclipse occurs, some locations will witness a full shadow, called totality, and others will see a partial shadow.

During this darkness, temperatures can drop more than 15 degrees Fahrenheit and crickets may even begin chirping as if it is nighttime.

The sun will disappear in Watertown for one of the longest periods compared to other locations in New York. According to scientists, the total eclipse could last up to 3 minutes and 35 seconds in Watertown and the immediate surrounding areas.

To celebrate this natural phenonmanom, the City of Watertown is planning a celebration called “Total Eclipse of the Park,” a proposed event set to be held in Thompson Park.

This event is in its planning stages and is accepting community input.

Watertown City Council has created a specific “Eclipse Committee” for the event. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 3 p.m. in the Watertown City Hall Chambers.

