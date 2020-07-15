Tournament of Roses Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

The Shriners Hospitals for Children float rides the 131st Rose Parade route in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Power of Hope.” (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

PASADENA, CA (WSYR-TV) For the first time in 75 years, the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California has been cancelled.

In an announcement on its Facebook page organizers of the parade said the 2021 event can’t safely happen.

“With reluctance and tremendous disappointment, we announce that, in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Phase IV re-opening schedule, and after thoughtful consideration of the restrictions and guidelines in place as a result of COVID-19, we are unable to host the 2021 Rose Parade. Obviously this is not what we wanted, but the health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority.”

The last time the parade was cancelled was 1942-1945 during World War II.

The parade is best know for its colorful floats decorated in roses and other flowers.

