(WSYR-TV) — It’s officially spring, which means that Trader Joe’s will be bringing back some new and old favorite seasonal items that you may have been missing.

Spring reminds you of sunnier days, when you can bring back out the patio furniture and sit in the sun while listening to music and eating or drinking all things lemon-flavored.

If you’re ready to get your spring on then here are some spring must-haves you should get at Trader Joe’s.

When Life Gives You Lemons Ice Cream

If you have been craving a sweet but cold and refreshing treat, the When Life Gives You Lemons Ice Cream is what you need.

According to Trader Joe’s, the ice cream is made with lemon juice and lemon zest with bits of buttery shortbread cookies and a bright yellow lemon swirl for even more citrusy zing.

It’s the perfect sweet treat for spring and summer, and if you’re a lemon fan you will love it.

Every spoonful is the perfect mixture of tart and sweet without ever becoming too sour. This is exclusively sold in spring so get it while you can!

Chromatic Celebration Cake & Baking Mix

For those who love to bake in the spring, this cupcake and cake mix is for you.

The Chromatic Celebration Cake and Baking Mix is a new seasonal item to Trader Joe’s that comes with a white frosting mix and rainbow sprinkles to make the colorful energy of spring.

This funfetti-style cake mix is easy to make, just add eggs and butter and voila, you have a cake.

The buttery vanilla cake will satisfy your spring sweet tooth.

Lemon Curd

Save the time trying to make your own Lemon Curd and instead, make it easier for yourself and buy Trader Joe’s Imported-English Authentic Lemon Curd.

This is the perfect item to buy if you want to add lemon flavor to your baking treats in the spring. This lemon curd is a classic Trader Joe’s item that’s imported from England and has been made exclusively for the company for nearly 15 years.

The curd is made of cane sugar, whole eggs, and butter slow-cooked in small batches with lemon juice concentrate, lemon oil, and pectin. The thick, glossy, golden-yellow spread has the aroma of freshly baked lemon bars.

Blueberry & Lemon Hand Pies

Trader Joe’s always has the best and most affordable pastries that are filled with flavor and texture.

These Blueberry and Lemon Hand Pies are made of bursting fresh blueberry flavor and sweet-tart sugared lemon and finished with an expertly crafted all-butter crust.

Take these pastries on the go for a snack at work that you can easily hold in your hand and not make a mess.

These are exclusively sold in spring so get them while you can!

Uganda Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Small Lot Coffee

While enjoying your morning pastry, why not sip some fine-quality Arabica coffee grown from the western edge of Uganda and the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains?

The new Uganda Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Small Lot Coffee comes from the Rwenzori Mountains which are known as the legendary “Mountains of the Moon.”

According to Trader Joe’s, the limited-edition Small Lot Coffee is grown, harvested, and sun-dried by local farmers. Their supplier then treats the beans to a medium roast to bring out the coffee’s natural notes of strawberry, chocolate, and dried black currants.

Strawberries & Cream Gelato

Berries and cream, berries and cream, we love Trader Joe’s Strawberries and Cream, Gelato!

Ice cream and gelato are always perfect snacks for when the sun starts coming out more. This ice cream is also perfect if you’re not much of a lemon fan like others during spring.

This light lower-butterfat cream gelato is filled with strawberry purée, candied strawberry pieces and actual vanilla bean specks.

This is exclusively sold in spring so get it while you can!

Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

If you love Trader Joe’s mini ice cream cones and also love coffee, you will love the Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, which have been brought back officially this spring.

According to Trader Joe’s, each chocolate-lined cone is filled with rich, creamy, strongly flavored coffee bean-flavored ice cream with a chocolaty coating on top.

Each box comes with eight mini cones for a perfect miniature snack on the sprinkle of warmth spring days.

Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Perfect by itself or thrown in with a pasta dish, sauce, soup or breakfast hashes, the Trader Joe’s Sweet Italian Chicken Sauage is great for the classic sausage lover.

These sausages are seasoned with aromatic spices like mild anise and fennel seed, and contained in a natural pork casing to make the perfect snappy taste.

These were new last fall and have come back as they have become a Trader Joe’s favorite.

