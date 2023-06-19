SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning to travel on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Tuesday, you’ll want to change your plans.

The Onondaga Lake Parkway will be closed starting at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, for the Syracuse Workforce Run.

The Syracuse Workforce run is an annual 5k run and company tradition in Syracuse where companies can sign up gather coworkers for a “night filled with excitement, team building and fun.”

The 5K starts at 6:45 p.m. with parking available at the NBT Bank Stadium, opening at 3:30 p.m. with the first shuttle departing at 4 p.m. and running continuously until 6:05 p.m.

A shuttle will take runners to the starting line. It’s recommended runners arrive at least 45 minutes before the race starts.

A map of the race can be seen below.